Big party at the town hall
Champion at 20: a dream comes true
Paula Glawion is Vienna's youngest master craftswoman. She advises young people to find a unique selling point. A total of 687 champions will be crowned at City Hall on Wednesday.
It will be "masterly" on Wednesday in the Hofburg ballroom. The graduates of the 2022 and 2023 master craftsman and qualifying examinations will be honored. 687 of them this time. We are particularly proud of Vienna's youngest master craftswoman. Paula Glawion is practicing her dream job as a ladies' dressmaker and will be crowned a master craftswoman on Wednesday at the age of just 20. Inspired by early childhood experiences and her grandfather's way of thinking, who always repaired old things, Paula began her professional career with the desire to breathe new life into every fabric and every material.
Paula's path to success
Her training began at the fashion school in Mödling and continued in the master class at Herbststraße. "My goal was to pass the master's examination, and I'm proud that I can now call myself a master," says the talented Viennese. She advises young people aspiring to a career in the fashion industry: "In the creative scene that is the fashion industry, it's important to stand up for yourself from the outset and find your own unique selling point."
Maria Neumann, Head of the Trade and Crafts Division at the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, congratulated the graduates: "Our young master craftsmen are living examples of how attractive apprenticeships are."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
