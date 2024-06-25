Champion at 20: a dream comes true

It will be "masterly" on Wednesday in the Hofburg ballroom. The graduates of the 2022 and 2023 master craftsman and qualifying examinations will be honored. 687 of them this time. We are particularly proud of Vienna's youngest master craftswoman. Paula Glawion is practicing her dream job as a ladies' dressmaker and will be crowned a master craftswoman on Wednesday at the age of just 20. Inspired by early childhood experiences and her grandfather's way of thinking, who always repaired old things, Paula began her professional career with the desire to breathe new life into every fabric and every material.