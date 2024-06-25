Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Big party at the town hall

Champion at 20: a dream comes true

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 11:00

Paula Glawion is Vienna's youngest master craftswoman. She advises young people to find a unique selling point. A total of 687 champions will be crowned at City Hall on Wednesday.

comment0 Kommentare

It will be "masterly" on Wednesday in the Hofburg ballroom. The graduates of the 2022 and 2023 master craftsman and qualifying examinations will be honored. 687 of them this time. We are particularly proud of Vienna's youngest master craftswoman. Paula Glawion is practicing her dream job as a ladies' dressmaker and will be crowned a master craftswoman on Wednesday at the age of just 20. Inspired by early childhood experiences and her grandfather's way of thinking, who always repaired old things, Paula began her professional career with the desire to breathe new life into every fabric and every material.

Paula's path to success
Her training began at the fashion school in Mödling and continued in the master class at Herbststraße. "My goal was to pass the master's examination, and I'm proud that I can now call myself a master," says the talented Viennese. She advises young people aspiring to a career in the fashion industry: "In the creative scene that is the fashion industry, it's important to stand up for yourself from the outset and find your own unique selling point."

Maria Neumann, Head of the Trade and Crafts Division at the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, congratulated the graduates: "Our young master craftsmen are living examples of how attractive apprenticeships are."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf