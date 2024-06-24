Women's run in Pichling
Women from young to old shone at the running festival!
This year's 26th Women's Run in Pichling once again saw 600 female runners race around Lake Pichling. At the end, there were only beaming faces with roses and medals from young to old, because the running festival was an exclusive success for all women.
We want to provide women with a day of exercise and enjoyment in beautiful surroundings," explained ÖGK regional head Harald Schmadlbauer before the start of the 26th women's run around Lake Pichling. Once again this year, numerous women who enjoy running accepted the invitation. "There are 600 runners at the start this year. As usual, there will be a high-quality medal and a rose presented by me personally at the finish line," said OC boss Ewald Tröbinger.
A rose for every woman
The race started at 9.15 a.m. with a Nordic walking session, before numerous beaming girls started the race at 10 a.m.. Linz's Deputy Mayor Karin Hörzing, who took part in the event half an hour later with starting number 553, was also beaming!
The best impressions of the women's run:
"This event is an absolute highlight in the sports calendar and an exclusive event for us women," said the sports councillor a few minutes before the start. Where it went either once (3.4 kilometers) or twice (6.8) around the Pichlinger See. In the end, 34-year-old Sigrid Herndler was able to celebrate the fastest time.
"An absolute highlight in my sporting calendar!"
"I was looking for a very nice training run, so the women's run was the perfect choice," said the beaming winner, adding with a smile: "Especially as my partner and child gave me the day off!" But she wasn't the only one beaming that day! In the end, everyone was a winner - from the very young to the very old. It was simply a special running festival for all women!
