Diego Madritsch faces a longer break

While Lincoln "only" twisted his ankle and will be able to resume training in a few days, ex-Rieder Madritsch is facing a longer break. The 18-year-old dislocated his shoulder. "It has bounced back quickly, but a ligament injury is still possible, which would then force us to take a break of several weeks," says sports director Roland Kirchler. Incidentally, he made a detour to Innsbruck yesterday to support his son Konstantin (Wattens) in the Tyrolean U16 final against Wacker Innsbruck.