Anyone can register

Report problem spots on the roads online!

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 15:00

The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) wants to use a digital map to collect danger spots for pedestrians. More than 200 are now listed in Tyrol. All data is collected and forwarded to municipalities and cities.

Sidewalks that are too narrow or missing, no safe road crossing to the bus stop or pedestrian traffic lights that take too long to turn red - there are plenty of problem areas on or along local roads.

Already more than 200 entries for Tyrol
The VCÖ now offers an online map on its website where pedestrians can enter or mark any dangerous spots. "Walking is the healthiest, most environmentally friendly and most cost-effective form of mobility. Together with the population, we want to identify and collect obstacles and pass them on to the responsible authorities," explains VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky. More than 200 entries have already been recorded in Tyrol.

This tool provides municipalities and cities with valuable information and enables them to check locally what possibilities there are for improvement.

VCÖ-Expertin Katharina Jaschinsky

What happens to the data entered? The VCÖ forwards them to the responsible municipalities and cities. "This tool for citizen participation provides municipalities and cities with valuable information and enables them to check locally what possibilities there are for improvement. The safety of their population is an important concern for municipalities and cities," says Jaschinsky, who adds: "The sooner the municipalities and cities know about it, the better."

The VCÖ online map is available at https://map.vcoe.at/gehen/

