Scholz on the French election: “I’m worried”

Le Pen made her party socially acceptable

While Le Pen appeared as a right-wing warhorse just a few years ago, she is now decidedly gentle. In the last presidential election campaign, she even said that she wanted to lead France like a mother. She has successfully "demonized" the RN and shed the radical image that went hand in hand with her father and his trivialization of the Holocaust. She has long since made herself and her party electable far into the bourgeois center and has made the spectre of the Rassemblement National fizzle out for many.