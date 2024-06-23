The spectre of Le Pen
Scholz on the French election: “I’m worried”
Following President Emmanuel Macron's call for early elections, many governments in the EU are worried about the upcoming election Sunday. According to a recent poll, the right-wing populists could even achieve an absolute majority. Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz openly declared on Sunday: "I'm worried."
He hopes that Marine Le Pen does not win with her Rassemblement National (RN). "But that's for the French to decide," Scholz said on the ARD program "Bericht aus Berlin". At the same time, the SPD politician emphasized that he would continue to see President Macron "in the committees on which I sit" even after Le Pen's possible election victory.
Le Pen made her party socially acceptable
While Le Pen appeared as a right-wing warhorse just a few years ago, she is now decidedly gentle. In the last presidential election campaign, she even said that she wanted to lead France like a mother. She has successfully "demonized" the RN and shed the radical image that went hand in hand with her father and his trivialization of the Holocaust. She has long since made herself and her party electable far into the bourgeois center and has made the spectre of the Rassemblement National fizzle out for many.
The fact that the leader of the conservative Républicains, Éric Ciotti, unceremoniously announced an alliance with them for the parliamentary elections shows just how socially acceptable the RN has become. A large, outraged section of the former People's Party is now trying to get rid of Ciotti as leader, as an alliance would be a breach of the dam.
This is how elections are held
Members of the French National Assembly are elected in two rounds of voting according to the majority constituency. Candidates who achieve an absolute majority of votes in a constituency are elected straightaway. If this is not achieved, a second round of voting takes place between the two best-placed candidates and those candidates who were supported by at least 12.5% of all eligible voters in the constituency in question. In the second round, the relative majority of votes is sufficient for election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.