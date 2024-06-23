Transit debate took Mattle to the port of Hamburg

It is well known that Tyrol's emergency transit measures are a thorn in the side of its southern neighbor. The truck metering system used on the Brenner route as well as the weekend and night-time driving bans are considered to be contrary to EU law. In May, it was decided that the EU Commission would not initiate infringement proceedings against Austria. In response, Italy's Transport Minister Matteo Salvini immediately made it clear that he would take the matter to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).