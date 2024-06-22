Georgia striker: “We sold ourselves well!”

Willy Sagnol (Georgia coach): "We have to be happy about this point because it's our first point at a EURO. Although we had this last chance. We are very happy. If someone had told me before the competition that you could play for promotion in the last game against Portugal, I would have taken it with both hands. But first we have to recover well because we've given a lot in the last two games. And then we'll go into the game against Portugal with ambition."