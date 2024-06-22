Comments on GEO - CZE
Georgia striker: “We sold ourselves well!”
Find out what both teams had to say after the European Championship clash between Georgia and the Czech Republic HERE!
Willy Sagnol (Georgia coach): "We have to be happy about this point because it's our first point at a EURO. Although we had this last chance. We are very happy. If someone had told me before the competition that you could play for promotion in the last game against Portugal, I would have taken it with both hands. But first we have to recover well because we've given a lot in the last two games. And then we'll go into the game against Portugal with ambition."
Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia striker): "We're happy, but of course after the game we feel we could have taken three points. It's the first time we've been involved and we sold ourselves really well in both games. We could have scored in both games, but that's soccer. We have nothing to lose and that's how we'll approach it."
Ivan Hasek (Czech Republic coach): "I'd like to congratulate Georgia and coach Willy Sagnol on the points. I think both teams played a game that was spectacular for the fans, there was a great atmosphere. We dominated the game but didn't manage to score the second goal, 26 attempts speak for themselves. We have to be happy that our opponents didn't take the chance to counter-attack in the last minute."
Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic striker): "We knew it was going to be a very tough game, we could have scored three times in the first half. Now we only have one point and have to win against Turkey."
On the handball: "I think it was a goal, I don't know when I would have touched the ball with my hand. I have to have a look at it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
