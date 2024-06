Manhunt for 14-year-old robber

Together with two Romanian accomplices (14, 19), he is said to have robbed a quartet of teenagers in an underpass in his home town at 9.15 pm on Saturday night. In particular, a 15-year-old from Windhaag near Perg is said to have been threatened with being killed if he did not hand over any money. The victims handed over 10 euros each. Then the known robbers fled, leaving only the girl (15), who was also traveling with the victims, alone: "She is a woman", the robber is said to have explained "nobly". The robbers are still on the run.