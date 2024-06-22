Success at 5th start
“Wild Thang” is the ugliest dog in the world
"Wild Thang", an eight-year-old Pekingese, has been crowned the winner of this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition. Eight dogs took part in this year's competition, which was held as part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair 2024 in Petaluma (California). Most of them were rescued from animal shelters before finding a new family.
The fifth entry was successful: Pekingese "Wild Thang" can now call himself the "World's Ugliest Dog" for one year.
His appearance is the result of distemper contracted as a puppy. This prevented his tongue from hanging out, prevented his teeth from growing and also led to a muscle disease, reports the BBC.
The World's Ugliest Dog Contest has been running for almost 50 years and "celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique," according to the contest's website.
I thought she would be the most beautiful ugly dog, but as it turns out, other people don't see the beauty in her that I see.
3000 dollars in prize money
Herrl and G'scherl won 3000 dollars (about 2800 euros) in prize money. Second place went to "Rome" (see picture show). The blind and toothless "Daisy May" also secured a place on the podium.
"I thought she would be the most beautiful ugly dog, but as it turned out, other people don't see the beauty in her that I see," said "Daisy May's" owner.
The annual competition emphasizes the importance of adopting animals. It is also not about making fun of "ugly" dogs, but about "having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are truly beautiful".
