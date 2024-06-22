Vorteilswelt
"A lot of quality"

Red Bull Salzburg sign goalkeeper from RB Leipzig

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 09:39

Red Bull Salzburg is strengthening its squad for the coming season with Janis Blaswich. The goalkeeper will be on loan from RB Leipzig for one year. The "Krone" already reported in advance.

The 33-year-old German has played for the German Bundesliga club since 2022 and has since played 64 competitive matches there. The "Krone" already reported on the upcoming transfer on Friday evening.

"In Janis Blaswich, we have brought in an experienced goalkeeper with a lot of quality. He played almost 30 matches for a top German club last season, which says a lot about his ability. His mix of experience and quality as well as his human strengths will definitely help us, and I'm looking forward to working with him," says Salzburg's sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner.

Great anticipation
Blaswich is already feeling a great sense of anticipation: "It's important for me to pursue and achieve the club's goals, it's all about titles. I will bring all my experience to bear and support my team-mates on and off the pitch. I want us to be a great team in the dressing room, because that's where it starts. And I want us to push ourselves to the limit on the pitch, because that's the only way to achieve big goals, and we have big plans at FC Red Bull Salzburg."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

