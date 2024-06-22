Red Bull Salzburg sign goalkeeper from RB Leipzig

Great anticipation

Blaswich is already feeling a great sense of anticipation: "It's important for me to pursue and achieve the club's goals, it's all about titles. I will bring all my experience to bear and support my team-mates on and off the pitch. I want us to be a great team in the dressing room, because that's where it starts. And I want us to push ourselves to the limit on the pitch, because that's the only way to achieve big goals, and we have big plans at FC Red Bull Salzburg."