Rat, Destroyer & Co: Political peace after resignation?

Whoever it becomes has enough to do. After all, the biggest construction sites in the state capital remain the non-existent indoor swimming pool and the congress center, which is also missing. The Hülgerthpark retirement home, desolate sports grounds and empty coffers are also a cause for concern. It remains to be seen whether the finance department will remain with the SP. "Let's see who should take over the function, then our project partnership in the city senate will decide," says Mayor Christian Scheider, who is delighted about a new political start, but is the only opponent to wish Liesnig all the best: "Politics is one thing, being human is another."