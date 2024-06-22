Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lake for €22 million

Silz equalization basin new record in Europe

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 21:00

In June, Tiwag commissioned Europe's largest basin, which ensures that the power plant water is "returned" at a constant rate. The ten-hectare lake cost 22 million euros.

comment0 Kommentare

What a farmer from Haiming describes as the destruction of the most valuable agricultural land is, objectively speaking, a record: the so-called hydropeaking basin next to the Silz power plant is the largest of its kind in the whole of Europe.

The mega-project is a compensatory measure for the expansion in Kühtai. For 40 years, the water processed in the Silz powerhouse was fed back into the Inn via a canal, and the resulting irregularities in the water level were not exactly beneficial for water ecology. In future, the water will first flow into the new giant basin and then be discharged into the Inn at a constant rate.

Zitat Icon

We have invested around 22 million euros in this measure, which is valuable from a water ecology perspective.

Tiwag-Vorstandsdirektor Alexander Speckle

Swimming prohibited
"The new basin enables us to compensate for the rapid changes in discharge," explains project manager Klaus Feistmantl. The construction time for the new structure was just under five years. "We invested around 22 million euros in this valuable measure from a water ecology perspective," adds Tiwag CEO Alexander Speckle.

The approximately ten-hectare lake on Stams municipal territory is fenced in and may not be "swum in". With a water temperature of less than ten degrees, there wouldn't be much of a desire to do so anyway. However, those seeking recreation can use the new paths around the basin and find out about how it works and its benefits for nature.

Scientific delegations are also increasingly studying Europe's largest basin.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf