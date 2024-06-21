Missing since 2019
Manhole cover brings movement to Rebecca case
A mysterious manhole in Brandenburg, Germany, has now brought movement into the case of missing Rebecca (then 15 years old). A dog owner had seen a tent at that very manhole shortly after the teenager disappeared. Now someone has moved the heavy cover at the edge of the field ...
According to "Bild" research, the gully was still untouched on Wednesday morning. On Thursday morning, a different picture finally emerged: the lid was no longer completely closed - so it was probably not a routine inspection. The Berlin public prosecutor's office and police only told the newspaper that the case of the missing teenager was still under investigation and that no further details could be given at present.
Witness remembers
However, the witness at the time remembered (see video above). She had noticed a raspberry-colored Renault Twingo in the natural area in question. This was the car driven by the main suspect in the case, Rebecca's brother-in-law. According to other witnesses, the brother-in-law's mother is also said to have made her way to the gully. However, she denies having been there.
Brother-in-law suspected of murder
Rebecca was reported missing on July 18, 2019 after she did not show up at school and did not come home after class. A few days later, a homicide squad took over the investigation.
They assume that the teenager was murdered by her brother-in-law and that he buried or burned her body. However, there is no evidence of this and no body has been found to date. Rebecca had spent the night with her brother-in-law and sister on July 18, 2019.
