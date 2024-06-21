Albania’s Daku apologizes for battle cries

"Apologizing is manly"

After pictures of the action emerged, the North Macedonian Football Association demanded an apology and called for UEFA to investigate. "Apologizing is manly, and I feel the moral and a professional obligation to do so to all those who were hurt," he said in Albanian on social media. "As with any footballer, emotions are at a different level in these moments, which can only be understood on the pitch. It's hard to describe the feeling of playing for this national team, for these wonderful fans who give us unlimited love."