UEFA investigation
Albania’s Daku apologizes for battle cries
Albania's attacking player Mirlind Daku has apologized in the face of a UEFA investigation. Daku had used a megaphone to incite the Albanian fans with derogatory battle cries against North Macedonia after the 2-2 draw against Croatia in Hamburg on Wednesday.
UEFA then launched an investigation into the 26-year-old on suspicion of inappropriate behavior. Daku said he got carried away by the emotion of playing at the EURO.
"Apologizing is manly"
After pictures of the action emerged, the North Macedonian Football Association demanded an apology and called for UEFA to investigate. "Apologizing is manly, and I feel the moral and a professional obligation to do so to all those who were hurt," he said in Albanian on social media. "As with any footballer, emotions are at a different level in these moments, which can only be understood on the pitch. It's hard to describe the feeling of playing for this national team, for these wonderful fans who give us unlimited love."
Albania are playing in only their second finals at a major soccer tournament and will be cheered on by some of the most fanatical supporters yet seen at the European Championships in Germany. "Sorry if I offended anyone after the game against Croatia, the effect of the game did things like that to me," Daku posted. Albania had scored the equalizer very late on to keep their chances of progressing alive.
Daku's actions come against a backdrop of ongoing ethnic tensions in the Balkans. Serbia is demanding punishment for Croatia and Albania for hashtags in which both fan groups chanted "Kill, kill, kill the Serb" during the match. Most of the controversy revolves around Kosovo, which has a majority Albanian population and whose independence Serbia still does not recognize. Daku only switched from the Kosovo national team to the Albanian association the previous year.
Albanian association satisfied
While the North Macedonian soccer association described the nationalist battle cries as "scandalous", the Albanian federation was satisfied with the reaction. Daku's deep remorse was acknowledged and he had taken full responsibility for his actions. "This incident is not representative of his character or the values we uphold as an association. We believe this moment can serve as a reminder of the importance of mutual respect and harmony," the association said.
