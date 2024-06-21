NEOS increase pressure on child custody law

Criticism of "poor data situation"

"The data on child marriages in Austria is very poor," says Yannick Shetty, youth spokesperson for the NEOS. "We are therefore calling on the Minister of Justice to finally compile comprehensive statistics and disclose the number of child marriages that have taken place. Child marriages have no place in Austria. Children's rights must always come first. To achieve this, we need better data as a first step," he adds. Maryam Alemi, from the legal advice service of Caritas of the Archdiocese of Vienna, who is leading the FORMA research project, takes a similar view. "At the beginning of our work, it quickly became clear that there was little data available on the subject of forced marriages in Austria. The data we were able to draw on - from criminal statistics, files and court decisions, for example - was often limited to certain areas, which made it difficult to draw conclusions and derive targeted measures."