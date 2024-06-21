100 forced marriages
NEOS increase pressure on child custody law
Caritas and the NGO "Orient Express" have collected figures and data on forced marriages in Austria. The results show that around 100 forced marriages take place every year. The number of unreported cases is estimated to be significantly higher. The alarm bells are ringing for NEOS youth spokesperson Yannick Shetty. He is calling for measures to be taken and insists on the implementation of the child custody law reform that has already been announced several times.
The figures are shocking: According to a new study, at least 100 cases of forced marriage have occurred in Austria within a year. According to experts from Caritas and the NGO "Orient Express", the number of unreported cases is likely to be even higher. "This practice is a serious violation of human rights and often affects young women under the age of 16, although marriage in Austria is officially only permitted from the age of 16. The effects of these marriages are often psychological and physical violence," experts say.
Criticism of "poor data situation"
"The data on child marriages in Austria is very poor," says Yannick Shetty, youth spokesperson for the NEOS. "We are therefore calling on the Minister of Justice to finally compile comprehensive statistics and disclose the number of child marriages that have taken place. Child marriages have no place in Austria. Children's rights must always come first. To achieve this, we need better data as a first step," he adds. Maryam Alemi, from the legal advice service of Caritas of the Archdiocese of Vienna, who is leading the FORMA research project, takes a similar view. "At the beginning of our work, it quickly became clear that there was little data available on the subject of forced marriages in Austria. The data we were able to draw on - from criminal statistics, files and court decisions, for example - was often limited to certain areas, which made it difficult to draw conclusions and derive targeted measures."
Another problem: Austrian law currently allows marriages from the age of 16 under certain conditions. This regulation is defined by UNICEF as child marriage and thus contradicts international standards for the protection of minors. Germany already passed a law in 2017 to combat child marriages, which only allows marriages from the age of 18, with no exceptions.
It is unacceptable that we have been pointing out this problem for years, but young women are still being forced into marriages with adult men against their will in 2024. The government must take action here.
Yannick Shetty
In Austria, too, a reform of the law of parent and child followed by a reform of marriage and partnership law has been announced several times. Shortly before the end of the government term and in the midst of the government crisis, concrete measures are still a long time coming. "You would think that a ban on child marriages would be decided in no time at all. But this federal government hasn't even managed that for years. And now the ÖVP and the Greens have finally stopped working, so their dispute is at the expense of children, which is unbearable. Hick-ups in the government or not - the protection of children and young people must take priority," emphasizes Shetty, who has now also submitted a parliamentary question to Justice Minister Alma Zadić on the subject.
"If one or both reforms can no longer be implemented - what steps are you and your department taking to carry the preparatory measures that have been taken for the reforms into the next government term?" the Pink Party wants to know, among other things. The minister has two months to respond.
