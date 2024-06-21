Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" ombudswoman

Cancellation of TV service had mysterious consequences

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 11:00

Heidemaria S. from Lower Austria feels a bit like in the classic movie "Groundhog Day". Although she has terminated her contract with a pay TV company, she is still receiving requests for payment. For a reason for which there is no explanation, as the ombudswoman found out.

comment0 Kommentare

Last November, Ms. S. gave written notice of termination. She received confirmation that her subscription would end on March 1, 2024. "I sent the reception module back by registered post back in January," the Lower Austrian describes.

Tens of emails and letters written
That should have been the end of the matter. This assumption turned out to be wrong. Because - one payment reminder and reminder after another fluttered into the house. "I've now sent dozens of emails and registered letters, but unfortunately it doesn't help," she turned to the ombudswoman in despair at the end of May.

The reason for this is astonishing, as HD Austria let us know on request. The terminated package had been reactivated via the customer portal using Ms. S.'s access data. As it is assumed that this reactivation was unintentional, all outstanding costs will be canceled.

"I certainly didn't do that"
The person concerned finds this mysterious. "I certainly didn't reactivate the canceled package - not even unintentionally. I would have had to request another module from HD Austria, because the old one was returned on . Apart from that, HD Austria should not have been able to see that I could no longer receive their channels?"

Still no end in sight
She is also skeptical about the fact that further invoices arrived in her mailbox in June. "I'm not sure if the nightmare is really over. I'll just wait and see".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Ombudsfrau
Ombudsfrau
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf