"Krone" ombudswoman
Cancellation of TV service had mysterious consequences
Heidemaria S. from Lower Austria feels a bit like in the classic movie "Groundhog Day". Although she has terminated her contract with a pay TV company, she is still receiving requests for payment. For a reason for which there is no explanation, as the ombudswoman found out.
Last November, Ms. S. gave written notice of termination. She received confirmation that her subscription would end on March 1, 2024. "I sent the reception module back by registered post back in January," the Lower Austrian describes.
Tens of emails and letters written
That should have been the end of the matter. This assumption turned out to be wrong. Because - one payment reminder and reminder after another fluttered into the house. "I've now sent dozens of emails and registered letters, but unfortunately it doesn't help," she turned to the ombudswoman in despair at the end of May.
The reason for this is astonishing, as HD Austria let us know on request. The terminated package had been reactivated via the customer portal using Ms. S.'s access data. As it is assumed that this reactivation was unintentional, all outstanding costs will be canceled.
"I certainly didn't do that"
The person concerned finds this mysterious. "I certainly didn't reactivate the canceled package - not even unintentionally. I would have had to request another module from HD Austria, because the old one was returned on . Apart from that, HD Austria should not have been able to see that I could no longer receive their channels?"
Still no end in sight
She is also skeptical about the fact that further invoices arrived in her mailbox in June. "I'm not sure if the nightmare is really over. I'll just wait and see".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
