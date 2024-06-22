European Championship ticker
Georgia vs. Czech Republic LIVE from 3 pm
The Czech Republic and Georgia meet today in Hamburg in the duel of the pointless. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 3 pm - see ticker below.
After both teams failed to win against higher-ranked opponents in their European Championship opener, despite their appealing performances, the two national teams are already under pressure on the second matchday of Group F. Georgia will be hoping to have learned the lessons from their European Championship debut against Turkey. The Czech Republic, meanwhile, are likely to release the handbrake they applied against Portugal.
Georgia impresses against Turkey
Newcomers Georgia impressed against Turkey (1:3) with a fearless and combative performance and many scoring chances. What was missing to win a point? "A bit of talent, a bit of experience," explained team boss Willy Sagnol. "Things that we can only gain by taking part in tournaments like this." For the former world-class French defender, one thing is certain: "The more games like this we play, the better we'll be."
Otar Kiteishvili of Sturm Graz was only on the bench for what was possibly the most exciting match of the tournament after suffering an injury. The midfielder is currently suffering from a calf ligament injury sustained in the final European Championship test and should be fit again for the Czech Republic game on Saturday.
Czech Republic probably more offensive this time
The Eastern Europeans will face a Czech team that had little possession of the ball against Portugal. The defensive focus to neutralize Portugal's ball artists will certainly be softened now.
They showed great heart against Portugal and sacrificed themselves, explained Patrick Schick. "If we go into the next few games like this, become even more active and show a little, or rather a lot more forward play, we can be successful," said the goal scorer from German champions Bayer Leverkusen.
