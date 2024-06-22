Georgia vs. Czech Republic LIVE from 3 pm

Georgia impresses against Turkey

Newcomers Georgia impressed against Turkey (1:3) with a fearless and combative performance and many scoring chances. What was missing to win a point? "A bit of talent, a bit of experience," explained team boss Willy Sagnol. "Things that we can only gain by taking part in tournaments like this." For the former world-class French defender, one thing is certain: "The more games like this we play, the better we'll be."