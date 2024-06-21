Let's go
Visiting “Fee” and Hubert at the Bänkenalm
Our rustic destination "hangs" in terraces above Ranalt on a steep slope above the rear Stubai Valley. The view is spectacular and the food and drink are excellent.
Landlord Hubert Pfurtscheller built the hut around 20 years ago in the steep terrain "Auf Bänken". The ascent in the wonderful, sparse mountain forest on the path along the material cable car will make you drip a bead or two of sweat. However, the alpine pasture, which is practically tucked into the terrain on three levels, including the view of the ice giants at the head of the valley and the good food, makes up for the effort.
From the parking lot, we hike comfortably up the forest path. At the valley station of the material cable car, turn right onto the trail. This is a crisp ascent on very steep terrain.
Data & facts
- Valley town: Ranalt (1303 m), municipality of Neustift
- Starting point: Paid parking lot (approx. 1370 m, cash payment only) at the Nürnberger Hütte on the Stubai Glacier Road south of Ranalt
- Route: road, path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness, sure-footedness
- Children: from the age of six
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Bänkenalm (1860 m), open daily, no day off, T 0676/849275631, www.baenkenalm.weebly.com
- Special feature: there are stones painted with motifs along the trail
- Public transport: Bus from Innsbruck directly to the starting point ("Nürnberger Hütte").
- Difference in altitude: around 500 meters
- Length: around 6 kilometers (entire loop)
- Walking time: around 1 1/4 hours each (ascent and descent)
Motivation to continue walking
Small, colorfully painted stones with motifs (mostly flowers and animals) are intended to motivate you to keep going. Landlady "Fee" - a native of northern Germany - painted the stones with a friend during the winter months. "Our guests can pick them up and place them somewhere else along the path," she says.
At the end, you can take a seat on one of the terraces and enjoy the view as well as food and drink. Keyword "drink": host Hubert shows very nice guests a special room.
Another way back
The route back initially follows the path again, but soon branches off to the right to the "Falbesoner Nockalm". The path crosses the slope and descends in serpentines. We reach a road with a view of the Nockalm. We then descend - before the stream - and return to the ascent route. This is the route back to the starting point.
