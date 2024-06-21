Visiting “Fee” and Hubert at the Bänkenalm

Landlord Hubert Pfurtscheller built the hut around 20 years ago in the steep terrain "Auf Bänken". The ascent in the wonderful, sparse mountain forest on the path along the material cable car will make you drip a bead or two of sweat. However, the alpine pasture, which is practically tucked into the terrain on three levels, including the view of the ice giants at the head of the valley and the good food, makes up for the effort.