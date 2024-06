Donald Sutherland deceased at the age of 88

Sutherland Senior was married to Lois Hardwick in his first marriage. He had two children with his second wife Shirley Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland and his twin sister Rachel. Since the 1970s, Donald Sutherland was in his third marriage to the actress Francine Racette. This marriage produced three children, including the actors Rossif Sutherland and Angus Redford Sutherland.