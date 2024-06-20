Sabitzer: “… and just go for it!”

The team can cope well with the stressful situation of having to deliver after the opening defeat against France (0:1). "There's always pressure, you can put it on yourself," said Sabitzer. "We have a way in the team of dealing with situations, how we are with each other. We are honest and address everything." Poland have the same difficult task ahead of them: "We weren't at the top level against the ball in the last game. If we change that and bring our ideas and principles onto the pitch, we have a good chance of winning the game."