ÖFB ace ahead of Poland match
Sabitzer: “… and just go for it!”
Austria's national soccer team need three points against Poland in Berlin if they are not to come under serious pressure in the European Championship Group D promotion race. ÖFB captain Marcel Sabitzer believes that long-range shots, which have already produced some spectacular goals during the tournament, are an effective means of breaking down the Polish defense.
"It's a theme in the team that we also define ourselves through long-range shots," explained Sabitzer at the ÖFB team's final press conference on Thursday. "We often play a short pass just 20 meters from goal. Sometimes you have to take heart and just go for it. Then there's a good chance that a goal will result."
"It would be a good time to repeat that!"
He himself has already scored a spectacular goal in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. On February 21, 2021, he put his former club RB Leipzig ahead from over 30 meters in a 3-0 away win against Hertha BSC. "I once hit one from 35 meters into the corner here in the league," said Sabitzer. "It would be a good time to repeat that."
He was not satisfied with his performance in the European Championship opener. "I can do better than against France, I know that," said Sabitzer. "I expect the same from myself. I'm in good shape, I feel good and I'm very, very motivated." The 30-year-old will not only lead Austria onto the pitch as captain. He could also be asked to partner Nicolas Seiwald in the center of midfield, where he played a strong season at Borussia Dortmund.
"I play where the coach needs me!"
Sabitzer is usually deployed a little further forward on the half-left in the ÖFB team's offense. "I feel very comfortable in both positions," emphasized the Styrian. "I play where the coach needs me and where he puts me. I always try to help the team. Anyone who follows my games in Dortmund will see that I'm out and about a lot there, not just in the center."
The team can cope well with the stressful situation of having to deliver after the opening defeat against France (0:1). "There's always pressure, you can put it on yourself," said Sabitzer. "We have a way in the team of dealing with situations, how we are with each other. We are honest and address everything." Poland have the same difficult task ahead of them: "We weren't at the top level against the ball in the last game. If we change that and bring our ideas and principles onto the pitch, we have a good chance of winning the game."
"Knows what quality he has, that he's an exceptional player!"
Sabitzer played together with Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski for one season at Bayern Munich before his move to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2022. "I know what quality he has, that he's an exceptional player," said the Austrian. "You can't give him much space in and around the box, because he can score a goal from a situation that is almost nothing. Of course we have to avoid that."
Lewandowski has scored 82 goals in 150 international appearances for Poland, while Sabitzer has 17 in 79 games for Austria. His 80th international appearance will be his ninth European Championship appearance. Sabitzer has thus played in three quarters of all ÖFB matches at European Championship finals. With eight games to date, he is Austria's sole European Championship record holder. At major tournaments, in this case the World Cup, only five ÖFB players have played more games. The record stands at eleven appearances, held among others by footballer of the century Herbert Prohaska.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
