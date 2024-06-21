Esoteric woman’s estate goes under the hammer

For more than a decade and a half, the 56-year-old is said to have woven a diabolical web of lies, false promises of salvation and manipulation. She is said to have made unimaginable sums of money from her victims by selling special gemstones, light-energy images, remote treatments and healing prayers. She also collected donations because her family was allegedly under constant threat. Six million euros were collected from one industrialist heiress alone, whom she had been "treating" for some time.