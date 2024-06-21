Vorteilswelt
Millions scammed

Esoteric woman’s estate goes under the hammer

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 09:00

With the guilty verdicts against the two children of esotericist Gabriela M., the extremely dubious and complicated case has been legally cleared up, but her victims will continue to be pursued by the self-proclaimed "angel on earth". Bankruptcy proceedings were opened against her estate.

comment0 Kommentare

For more than a decade and a half, the 56-year-old is said to have woven a diabolical web of lies, false promises of salvation and manipulation. She is said to have made unimaginable sums of money from her victims by selling special gemstones, light-energy images, remote treatments and healing prayers. She also collected donations because her family was allegedly under constant threat. Six million euros were collected from one industrialist heiress alone, whom she had been "treating" for some time.

Months of investigations
She used the money to build five houses for her family and herself in Zell am Moos. On August 2, Gabriela M. and her two children were arrested after months of investigation. The woman always refused to testify and died in hospital a month after her arrest.

The reception desk is also up for auction on the Internet. (Bild: aurena.at)
The reception desk is also up for auction on the Internet.
(Bild: aurena.at)
This sign is also up for grabs. (Bild: aurena.at)
This sign is also up for grabs.
(Bild: aurena.at)

At the beginning of April this year, bankruptcy proceedings were initiated on behalf of a creditor against the estate of the esotericist in Zell am Moos. This means that the entire estate and inventory in her "seminar center" is now going under the hammer.

A total of 1580 different items from the house can be purchased at auction on an online platform (www.aurena.at). The items range from singing bowls and incense burners to a treatment couch. In addition to all kinds of furnishings, hundreds of minerals and stone objects can also be purchased - including a marble figure over three meters tall. Surprisingly, the most expensive object at the moment is a farm loader with a bid of 18,500 euros. Bidding is open until the beginning of July.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
