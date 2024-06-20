Homeless people killed: 17-year-old sane

This is the conclusion of an expert opinion obtained by the Vienna public prosecutor's office from a child and adolescent psychiatrist. This was announced by Nina Bussek, spokeswoman for the authorities, on Thursday afternoon. The prosecution may also apply for the boy to be placed in a forensic-therapeutic center in accordance with Section 21 (2) of the Criminal Code. According to Bussek, the expert assumes that the 17-year-old was, on the one hand, culpable last summer and, on the other hand, is so dangerous due to his personality traits that, in the event of a conviction, therapeutic measures accompanying imprisonment are necessary because otherwise further crimes with serious consequences would be to be feared after his release from prison.