Hallein animal shelter provides animals for older people

Petra Braun's laughter is infectious. That wasn't always the case recently. The 63-year-old woman from Pongau has had a new lease of life since her dog Timo joined her in May. After the death of her 18-year-old male dog Billy in February, the pensioner was completely alone. With Timo, an eight-year-old mongrel from Hungary, Braun now has an important everyday companion at her side again. And with him, her zest for life has returned.