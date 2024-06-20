Cats and dogs
Hallein animal shelter provides animals for older people
To escape loneliness, many people get themselves a four-legged friend as they get older. But what happens if the beloved pet dies or you don't want to get a puppy? The Hallein animal shelter can help.
Petra Braun's laughter is infectious. That wasn't always the case recently. The 63-year-old woman from Pongau has had a new lease of life since her dog Timo joined her in May. After the death of her 18-year-old male dog Billy in February, the pensioner was completely alone. With Timo, an eight-year-old mongrel from Hungary, Braun now has an important everyday companion at her side again. And with him, her zest for life has returned.
With the "Seniors for Seniors" initiative, the Hallein animal shelter wants to make it possible for pet lovers in old age to get a dog or cat again. "Many older people are reluctant to get another dog or cat," says Ursula Lochmann. Together with her daughter and animal shelter manager Marlies, she is responsible for the initiative.
Placement in the right place
Dogs and cats often end up at the shelter when their owners die. The aim is always to place them in a similar environment. "We try to find a suitable place for animals that are not always the youngest themselves."
Every year, around 70 dogs and cats find a new home with "Seniors for Seniors". Almost every need of the elderly men and women is met. If they also pass a few checks, then nothing stands in the way of their new, old happiness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.