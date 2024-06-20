Odyssey to Spain
Two beluga whales rescued from embattled Kharkiv
Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have necessitated an elaborate evacuation operation. To protect them, two beluga whales were sent on a "grueling journey" from an aquarium in the embattled metropolis to the Spanish city of Valencia.
The whales were first transported by land from Kharkiv in the north-east of Ukraine to the port of Odessa in the south of the country. After this dangerous twelve-hour journey through the war zone, they were then taken across the border to the Moldovan capital Chisinau.
Help from the EU
There, the Ukrainian keepers were met by the international team from Oceanogràfic, Georgia Aquarium and SeaWorld, who quickly carried out health checks and continued the journey to the Moldovan border, where the European Anti-Fraud Office, part of the European Commission, played a crucial role in expediting the border crossing.
"Risky and complex"
The belugas and the rescue team were flown from Chisinau to the Spanish port city of Valencia on a chartered plane, where they arrived on Wednesday. The rescue operation, which also involved experts from the USA, was "very risky and complex" and required multinational cooperation, according to the Oceanogràfic Aquarium's statement.
"The belugas have a suboptimal physical condition to undertake such a journey, but if they had stayed in Kharkiv, their chances of survival would have been very low," said Daniel Garcia-Parraga, head of the aquarium's zoology department. This is because food, energy and medication were in short supply due to the war, and access to the technical aids necessary for such a rescue was also limited.
Keepers help with acclimatization
Two Ukrainian keepers will stay with the whales in Valencia for several weeks to help them acclimatize. "This courageous rescue is a historic milestone for animal welfare worldwide," said the head of the Valencia regional government, Carlos Mazón.
The Russian army had intensified its artillery attacks on Kharkiv in recent weeks. Shells also struck near the Nemo dolphinarium, where the two cetaceans were housed. Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the aquarium in Kharkiv has already evacuated several seals, sea lions and dolphins. The transportation of the two beluga whales required months of preparation due to their size.
