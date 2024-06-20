One-year anniversary
Black-blue state government goes pink
Looking at the people and the whole country". This is the motto of the black-blue government as they look back today on a year of joint government responsibility. The "M32" restaurant on the Mönchsberg was chosen for the occasion. From there, there is a wonderful view over the country, or at least over the provincial capital. The fact that the restaurant is owned by Neos politician Sepp Schellhorn does not bother the government. "We are fans of Sepp's TikTok channel," is one of the comments.
There were suggestions and criticism from Krone readers
The choice of venue is a little piquant. A good year ago during the election campaign, Schellhorn was ringing around the country with loud warnings about black and blue. The celebrity chef, black and blue will also have little in common before the National Council elections. It is no secret that Governor Wilfried Haslauer, Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) and all other members of the government will praise each other today for their work over the past year. And, of course, emphasize the harmony of cooperation. There had been major concerns in the run-up to the state elections.
Criticism of the first black-blue government year had already come from the opposition in the state parliament at the beginning of June. Krone readers have also expressed their criticism, wishes and suggestions for the new state government in the series "What has happened? What needs to happen?". The "Salzburg-Krone" reported in detail.
