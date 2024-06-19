Vorteilswelt
Report published

Human rights activist accuses Israel’s army of torture

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 17:38

The UN accuses Israel's military of war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture (see video above). On Wednesday, human rights expert Navi Pillay presented a report on the situation in the occupied territories, which includes representatives of the armed forces.

comment0 Kommentare

The UN office also investigated six Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip between October 9 and December 2, 2023. Bombs capable of destroying several floors of a building were probably used. According to the UN, at least 218 people were killed in the attacks on residential buildings, a school, a refugee camp and a market.

However, according to the laws of war, civilian facilities must be spared as far as possible during attacks. If fighters are suspected there, it must be considered whether the damage could be greater than the hoped-for targets. Even if one or more terrorists or those involved in the massacres in Israel on 7 and 8 October were present in a building, this does not make an entire neighborhood a legitimate target for an attack, the report states. It could be a crime against humanity.

Israeli soldiers (Bild: AFP/Jack Guez)
Israeli soldiers
(Bild: AFP/Jack Guez)
A woman shows her destroyed house in the Gaza Strip. (Bild: AFP/Bashar Taleb)
A woman shows her destroyed house in the Gaza Strip.
(Bild: AFP/Bashar Taleb)
Civilians in Palestine (Bild: AFP/Bashar Taleb)
Civilians in Palestine
(Bild: AFP/Bashar Taleb)

Military: "You wanted hell"
"At the moment, we are focusing on what will cause the maximum damage," a military spokesperson was quoted as saying in October 2023. Another representative of the armed forces addressed Hamas and the residents of the Gaza Strip directly. "Human beasts are treated accordingly. Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza. No electricity and no water, only damage. You wanted hell, you will get hell," he said.

At the same time, the report criticizes armed Palestinian groups that fire projectiles at Israel that can hit civilians. Military material or armed forces should generally not be stationed in densely populated areas, it says.

Zitat Icon

Human beasts are treated accordingly. Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza. No electricity and no water, only damage.

Vertreter der Streitkräfte im UNO-Bericht

Israel: "UN protects Hamas"
Israel's government accused the UN Human Rights Office of taking an anti-Israeli stance, as it has done many times before. "There is therefore no doubt that the sole aim of this thematic report is to pillory and condemn Israel while continuing to protect Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement. Israel's military is not fighting the civilian population, but Hamas is deliberately hiding among them in order to cause as much damage as possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

