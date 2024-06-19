Report published
Human rights activist accuses Israel’s army of torture
The UN accuses Israel's military of war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture (see video above). On Wednesday, human rights expert Navi Pillay presented a report on the situation in the occupied territories, which includes representatives of the armed forces.
The UN office also investigated six Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip between October 9 and December 2, 2023. Bombs capable of destroying several floors of a building were probably used. According to the UN, at least 218 people were killed in the attacks on residential buildings, a school, a refugee camp and a market.
However, according to the laws of war, civilian facilities must be spared as far as possible during attacks. If fighters are suspected there, it must be considered whether the damage could be greater than the hoped-for targets. Even if one or more terrorists or those involved in the massacres in Israel on 7 and 8 October were present in a building, this does not make an entire neighborhood a legitimate target for an attack, the report states. It could be a crime against humanity.
Military: "You wanted hell"
"At the moment, we are focusing on what will cause the maximum damage," a military spokesperson was quoted as saying in October 2023. Another representative of the armed forces addressed Hamas and the residents of the Gaza Strip directly. "Human beasts are treated accordingly. Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza. No electricity and no water, only damage. You wanted hell, you will get hell," he said.
At the same time, the report criticizes armed Palestinian groups that fire projectiles at Israel that can hit civilians. Military material or armed forces should generally not be stationed in densely populated areas, it says.
Israel: "UN protects Hamas"
Israel's government accused the UN Human Rights Office of taking an anti-Israeli stance, as it has done many times before. "There is therefore no doubt that the sole aim of this thematic report is to pillory and condemn Israel while continuing to protect Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement. Israel's military is not fighting the civilian population, but Hamas is deliberately hiding among them in order to cause as much damage as possible.
