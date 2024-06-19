Human rights activist accuses Israel’s army of torture

However, according to the laws of war, civilian facilities must be spared as far as possible during attacks. If fighters are suspected there, it must be considered whether the damage could be greater than the hoped-for targets. Even if one or more terrorists or those involved in the massacres in Israel on 7 and 8 October were present in a building, this does not make an entire neighborhood a legitimate target for an attack, the report states. It could be a crime against humanity.