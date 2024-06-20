Red fickleness
Renaturation: SPÖ searches for a unified line
The SPÖ is not only looking for a unified line on the issue of migration, it is also sending out different signals on climate and environmental protection. Most recently on the hotly debated issue of renaturation. The red party's fickleness made the legal mess surrounding the provincial blockade of the EU regulation possible in the first place.
All nine federal states had originally submitted a uniform statement against the EU regulation to the Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, making it impossible for her to approve it. Vienna and Carinthia - probably not coincidentally - backed out during the EU election campaign and changed their minds. They demanded that Gewessler agree to the regulation. In Vienna, this was even voted on in parliament. The third red state, Burgenland, continues to oppose renaturation.
Harsh words from Tyrol
Tyrol's SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer publicly criticizes his party colleagues, Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig and Carinthia's governor Peter Kaiser. He does not understand why it is "suddenly customary" to withdraw from a unanimous decision by the provincial governors' conference. "The whole game" has been "transparent for weeks and highly party-politically oriented towards election campaigns", said Dornauer.
In any case, the course correction by the two states has led to a legally controversial situation. The legal experts are not in agreement as to whether the blockade of the federal states has been lifted or not. The ÖVP, on the other hand, already is and is charging Gewessler with abuse of office. The SPÖ, meanwhile, is looking for a line. As the "Krone" has learned, party leader Andreas Babler called a meeting of the executive committee on Thursday via video call on the topic of "Dealing with the state crisis". He accuses the federal government of refusing to work and sees an "unworthy state of limbo between coalition and non-coalition".
In an interview with krone.tv, SPÖ party leader Philipp Kucher did not want to respond to Dornauer's criticism. He preferred to speak of a "party-tactical skirmish" by the Greens. "Leonore Gewessler said before the EU elections that she couldn't agree because the federal states would block it, although Carinthia and Vienna have already supported the renaturation. The argument that was valid before the European elections apparently no longer applied." If Dornauer thinks this is a tactical element, then he understands, says Kucher. "Because after the European elections, it is important for the Greens to appear combative and signal that they are taking climate protection seriously."
Social Democrats in favor of regulation at EU level
Kucher explains the back and forth on the renaturation law in Vienna and Carinthia as follows: "Clarification was still needed. The provinces sat together in the provincial governors' conferences, these clarifications have now been made throughout Europe, which was also sufficient for our provincial governors. Then we said that there was no need for the SPÖ to be the excuse that nothing was happening in the area of nature conservation." At EU level, the Social Democrats are in favor of the regulation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.