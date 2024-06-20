Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Red fickleness

Renaturation: SPÖ searches for a unified line

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 06:00

The SPÖ is not only looking for a unified line on the issue of migration, it is also sending out different signals on climate and environmental protection. Most recently on the hotly debated issue of renaturation. The red party's fickleness made the legal mess surrounding the provincial blockade of the EU regulation possible in the first place.

comment0 Kommentare

All nine federal states had originally submitted a uniform statement against the EU regulation to the Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, making it impossible for her to approve it. Vienna and Carinthia - probably not coincidentally - backed out during the EU election campaign and changed their minds. They demanded that Gewessler agree to the regulation. In Vienna, this was even voted on in parliament. The third red state, Burgenland, continues to oppose renaturation.

Harsh words from Tyrol
Tyrol's SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer publicly criticizes his party colleagues, Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig and Carinthia's governor Peter Kaiser. He does not understand why it is "suddenly customary" to withdraw from a unanimous decision by the provincial governors' conference. "The whole game" has been "transparent for weeks and highly party-politically oriented towards election campaigns", said Dornauer.

The Tyrolean SPÖ leader is always open to criticism from within the party. (Bild: APA/ERICH SPIESS)
The Tyrolean SPÖ leader is always open to criticism from within the party.
(Bild: APA/ERICH SPIESS)

In any case, the course correction by the two states has led to a legally controversial situation. The legal experts are not in agreement as to whether the blockade of the federal states has been lifted or not. The ÖVP, on the other hand, already is and is charging Gewessler with abuse of office. The SPÖ, meanwhile, is looking for a line. As the "Krone" has learned, party leader Andreas Babler called a meeting of the executive committee on Thursday via video call on the topic of "Dealing with the state crisis". He accuses the federal government of refusing to work and sees an "unworthy state of limbo between coalition and non-coalition".

Jana Pasching with SPÖ party leader Kucher (Bild: krone.tv)
Jana Pasching with SPÖ party leader Kucher
(Bild: krone.tv)

In an interview with krone.tv, SPÖ party leader Philipp Kucher did not want to respond to Dornauer's criticism. He preferred to speak of a "party-tactical skirmish" by the Greens. "Leonore Gewessler said before the EU elections that she couldn't agree because the federal states would block it, although Carinthia and Vienna have already supported the renaturation. The argument that was valid before the European elections apparently no longer applied." If Dornauer thinks this is a tactical element, then he understands, says Kucher. "Because after the European elections, it is important for the Greens to appear combative and signal that they are taking climate protection seriously."

Social Democrats in favor of regulation at EU level
Kucher explains the back and forth on the renaturation law in Vienna and Carinthia as follows: "Clarification was still needed. The provinces sat together in the provincial governors' conferences, these clarifications have now been made throughout Europe, which was also sufficient for our provincial governors. Then we said that there was no need for the SPÖ to be the excuse that nothing was happening in the area of nature conservation." At EU level, the Social Democrats are in favor of the regulation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
Rainer Nowak
Rainer Nowak
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf