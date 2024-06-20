Renaturation: SPÖ searches for a unified line

In any case, the course correction by the two states has led to a legally controversial situation. The legal experts are not in agreement as to whether the blockade of the federal states has been lifted or not. The ÖVP, on the other hand, already is and is charging Gewessler with abuse of office. The SPÖ, meanwhile, is looking for a line. As the "Krone" has learned, party leader Andreas Babler called a meeting of the executive committee on Thursday via video call on the topic of "Dealing with the state crisis". He accuses the federal government of refusing to work and sees an "unworthy state of limbo between coalition and non-coalition".