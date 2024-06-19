West exit is reopened to traffic

More than 30 years after the last major partial refurbishment, a comprehensive renovation had become necessary, according to Sima. In order to then shoot against the originally planned project of her predecessor Birgit Hebein (Greens), where she pulled the ripcord. The entire traffic would have shifted to the 13th district side and all trees would have had to be cleared over a length of one kilometer. The safety of the western exit is now guaranteed for the next 20 years, Sima promises. An area of around 15,000 square meters was repaired over a length of 1.3 kilometers. The work was challenging and took place in a very confined space between the railroad line and the Wien River