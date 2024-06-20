Message in the luggage
376,000 meters on the bike against rising child poverty
Volkshilfe is pedaling hard for every child affected. In their luggage: the demand for basic income support. After all, every fifth child is currently at risk of poverty.
"We imagine that there is an affected child every meter along the roadside," says Volkshilfe Director Erich Fenninger, explaining why 376,000 meters are already being covered on bikes in the third edition of the "Tour de Chance" this year. Not least because of inflation, one in five children throughout Austria is now at risk of poverty.
Serious consequences
The consequences are serious. "The children and young people live with massive worries because the money doesn't last until the end of the month. They also become socially isolated because they don't have the financial means to attend leisure activities," says Fenninger. This stressful situation has been proven to lead to chronic health problems. "These can accompany those affected for the rest of their lives," says President Ewald Sacher, calling for an "end to injustice".
This is why Volkshilfe is organizing a bicycle tour in all federal states for the first time this year. In Lower Austria, the tour recently went from St. Pölten to Pielachtal and back again. Many discussions were held and public attention was drawn to the dramatic situation of 376,000 young people.
2 instead of 17.2 billion euros
The participants brought with them an important demand to the future federal government. "We need a basic child benefit that exceeds the amount of the current family allowance," says Fenninger. This should be combined with an income-related amount. "Our model costs two billion euros. For comparison: according to the OECD, child poverty and its consequences cost us 17.2 billion euros," the director calculates.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.