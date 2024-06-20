376,000 meters on the bike against rising child poverty

Serious consequences

The consequences are serious. "The children and young people live with massive worries because the money doesn't last until the end of the month. They also become socially isolated because they don't have the financial means to attend leisure activities," says Fenninger. This stressful situation has been proven to lead to chronic health problems. "These can accompany those affected for the rest of their lives," says President Ewald Sacher, calling for an "end to injustice".