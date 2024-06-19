Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Glass bottle as a weapon

Operation at snack stand in Vienna: “Kill yourself!”

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 12:52

Police operation at Europaplatz in front of Vienna's Westbahnhof: an arrest was made there shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Because a snack bar owner wanted to settle a dispute between three people, he was threatened with death by a stranger and another woman was injured.

comment0 Kommentare

"I'll kill you!" a 37-year-old man is said to have threatened the operator, according to the police. The suspect is said to have broken a glass bottle and forced his way inside the stall. The man then fled the scene.

Woman injured with glass bottle
When the emergency services arrived on the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground with injuries. It quickly emerged that the sales clerk had wanted to settle an argument between the victim and the 37-year-old with his female companion - after which the attack and threat had occurred. The injured woman was taken to hospital.

Suspects were drunk
Thanks to the precise personal description, the officers quickly managed to locate and arrest the 37-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. According to police spokesman Mattias Schuster, the two are currently in police custody. The suspects were under the influence of alcohol.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf