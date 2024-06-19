Glass bottle as a weapon
Operation at snack stand in Vienna: “Kill yourself!”
Police operation at Europaplatz in front of Vienna's Westbahnhof: an arrest was made there shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Because a snack bar owner wanted to settle a dispute between three people, he was threatened with death by a stranger and another woman was injured.
"I'll kill you!" a 37-year-old man is said to have threatened the operator, according to the police. The suspect is said to have broken a glass bottle and forced his way inside the stall. The man then fled the scene.
Woman injured with glass bottle
When the emergency services arrived on the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground with injuries. It quickly emerged that the sales clerk had wanted to settle an argument between the victim and the 37-year-old with his female companion - after which the attack and threat had occurred. The injured woman was taken to hospital.
Suspects were drunk
Thanks to the precise personal description, the officers quickly managed to locate and arrest the 37-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. According to police spokesman Mattias Schuster, the two are currently in police custody. The suspects were under the influence of alcohol.
