“Beating victim” takes charge of ÖFB match against Poland

Meler was back in action a month after the assault. Salzburg have had good experiences with the referee in the European Cup so far. Austria's then serial champions won both of the two Champions League matches that the Turk has officiated - at home against OSC Lille (2:1) in September 2021 and away against Benfica Lisbon (2:0) in September 2023. In the surprise win in Lisbon nine months ago, Meler awarded Salzburg two penalties and sent off Benfica defender Antonio Silva early for handball.