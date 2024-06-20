EM in the ticker
England v Denmark LIVE from 6pm
Second matchday of the European Football Championship: England face Denmark. We will be reporting live from 6pm (ticker below).
After the somewhat minimalistic 1:0 against Serbia, co-favorites England will be hoping for their second win in Group C of the European Football Championship against Denmark today, which would also see them through to the round of 16. What is certain, however, is that the "Three Lions" will face a highly motivated Scandinavian team in Frankfurt am Main at 6 pm. After a disappointing 1:1 draw against outsiders Slovenia, they urgently need to improve their chances of progressing.
England's team boss can rely above all on his ten-man Jude Bellingham and right winger Boukayo Saka, who repeatedly caused problems for the Serbian defense. Real Madrid's young star Bellingham scored the winning goal against the Serbs and was the be-all and end-all of the England team. It was no coincidence that the English newspapers heaped praise on the 20-year-old, including comparisons with Muhammad Ali and Tiger Woods.
Kane and Foden disappointed
Captain Harry Kane, on the other hand, still lacks a title at club or national team level. A move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich last summer did nothing to change that. Kane hardly saw the ball against the Serbs in the first half, and in the second he failed to score with a header against Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, who deflected the ball onto the crossbar. Otherwise there was not much from the England skipper.
The Three Lions' team manager Gareth Southgate - who is almost always criticized at home for his defensive approach - knows that things have to improve if England really want to compete for the title. Southgate also pointed out that his squad still needs to grow together. "We know that the team still has to find its feet. You can't expect us to march through like that. We have to keep working hard," said the 53-year-old.
In addition to Kane, Southgate has a particular problem on the left flank, where Manchester City's Phil Foden and Newcastle's Kieran Trippier have struggled to find their feet, and in the position of second defensive midfielder alongside Declan Rice. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold earned mixed reviews for his performance against the Serbs. For some, the trained right-back looked lost in midfield, while others, including Bellingham, praised him for his performance. Southgate, who is said not to be particularly fond of Alexander-Arnold, especially at Liverpool, could well replace the 25-year-old with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. Manchester United's Luke Shaw, who has not played since February and is therefore likely to be replaced by right-back Trippier on the left-hand side of defense, is likely to miss out again.
Will the Danes get revenge?
For the Scandinavians, whose ranks include numerous England internationals, the encounter with the English is also an opportunity for revenge for the 2020 European Championship, where the Danes lost 2-1 after extra time in the semi-final. Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the group game against Finland, was not involved at the time. Eriksen was practically the only one of his team to impress in the disappointing 1-1 draw against the Slovenians in the first round, scoring the Danish goal. Prediction: Only Manchester United star Eriksen in top form will not be enough against the "Three Lions".
The Danes themselves are aware of this and are appealing to go into the game against England with conviction. "If doubts start to creep in, it could be a really long day. Sometimes it's important to keep a certain kind of confidence, which some would call naive and naïve," said central defender Jannik Vestergaard. "We believe in ourselves. If we don't believe in ourselves, I don't think anyone else will."
Vestergaard, a defender at Premier League returnees Leicester City, will have Kane to deal with. "He's good in every area and that makes it difficult to take a strength away from him because then he just does something else. It's tough to play against him in that respect, but it's also an interesting challenge."
