England v Denmark LIVE from 6pm

In addition to Kane, Southgate has a particular problem on the left flank, where Manchester City's Phil Foden and Newcastle's Kieran Trippier have struggled to find their feet, and in the position of second defensive midfielder alongside Declan Rice. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold earned mixed reviews for his performance against the Serbs. For some, the trained right-back looked lost in midfield, while others, including Bellingham, praised him for his performance. Southgate, who is said not to be particularly fond of Alexander-Arnold, especially at Liverpool, could well replace the 25-year-old with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. Manchester United's Luke Shaw, who has not played since February and is therefore likely to be replaced by right-back Trippier on the left-hand side of defense, is likely to miss out again.