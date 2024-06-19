Start of swimming
Summer at last: “Everyone is hungry for sun!”
On the first real day of summer, more than 200 guests had already made the pilgrimage to the Leopoldskroner Bad in the state capital by midday. Because heat is forecast, the municipal pools will be open until 9 p.m. over the next few days. The water temperatures in Salzburg's lakes are even fresher.
There's a good splash when Semih (16) jumps into the Lepi sports pool: "Finally!" says the schoolboy, delighted with the bright sunshine. "I live nearby and come here a lot in the summer."
First rush of the season
A total of 240 bathers did the same in the morning hours on Tuesday: "Among them are four school classes," according to the information at the Lepi ticket office. It wasn't crowded on the sunbathing lawns yet: "But that's quite a lot for the week. You can tell that people have had enough of the bad weather," say the pool attendants, who are ready for the season.
The recreation, adventure and sports pools also offer the perfect refreshment with water temperatures of 24 and 23 degrees respectively. The first regulars were already doing their laps in the sports pool in the morning. The boundary between the bathing lawn and the parking lot is new: the fence has now been replaced due to last year's storm and the hedge, which provided good privacy, has also been removed.
I drove here quickly today with my grandson. I'm actually from Pinzgau and it was my first time here. I really like the Lepi.
Conny Stadler, begeisterte Besucherin im Leopoldskroner Bad
The bathing fun should be unadulterated for once: Because the weather is forecast to be perfect for the next few days, the municipal pools Lepi, Volksgartenbad and Aya-Bad will be open until 9 pm in the evening.
Water in the lakes is still unusually fresh
At Salzburg's lakes, the water temperatures are currently much fresher: at Lake Zell, bathers still have to grit their teeth at just under 19 degrees.
