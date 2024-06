Is Brauunion exploiting its position of power in this way?

Gösser, Fohrenburger, Zipfer or Kaiser - which is your favorite beer? Whichever hoppy brew you choose, they all have one thing in common: their profits flow into the same coffers. This is because 20 beer brands from Austria now belong to the largest brewing company in the Alpine republic. In total, Brauunion employs around 2700 people in the country, making it one of the largest employers. All bliss!