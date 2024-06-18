Trump vs. Biden
This is how much US lobbies spend on election advertising
According to research, the lobby of former US President Donald Trump has so far spent significantly more money on election advertising than that of Joe Biden. More than 25 million US dollars (equivalent to 23.26 million euros) was spent on television and online ads compared to 15 million (13.95 million euros) on other advertising.
These figures are based on documents from the Federal Election Commission. The lobby groups operate in addition to the candidates' actual election campaigns. The largest of these are known as Super Pacs - the abbreviation stands for "Political Action Committee". Among other things, these organizations place large-scale election advertisements, but are not allowed to coordinate with the candidate. Unlike the election campaigns, they are allowed to collect unlimited amounts of money.
At the end of April, Democrat Joe Biden's campaign reported that it had 84 million US dollars (equivalent to 78.14 million euros) in its campaign coffers, while the Trump camp reported 49 million US dollars (45.58 million euros) at the time. Both are due to present updated figures this Thursday.
More money than from the official campaign
For comparison: according to an insider, the largest Trump lobby organization has at least 93.7 million US dollars (87.16 million euros) at its disposal. So far, most of the money has been spent on television and online advertising opposing Biden's immigration policy and claiming that the US president is too old for a second term. In contrast, the largest Biden lobbying organization had 57 million US dollars (53.02 million euros) in its coffers at the end of April. They spent 15 of this on election advertising, whereas the Trump lobby has spent more than 25 million since March.
The presidential election is on November 5. Biden and Trump are currently close in the polls. However, Trump has a slight lead in some US states, which could be the deciding factor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.