This is how much US lobbies spend on election advertising

More money than from the official campaign

For comparison: according to an insider, the largest Trump lobby organization has at least 93.7 million US dollars (87.16 million euros) at its disposal. So far, most of the money has been spent on television and online advertising opposing Biden's immigration policy and claiming that the US president is too old for a second term. In contrast, the largest Biden lobbying organization had 57 million US dollars (53.02 million euros) in its coffers at the end of April. They spent 15 of this on election advertising, whereas the Trump lobby has spent more than 25 million since March.