Hot nude pic
Emily Ratajkowski takes fans into the bathtub
Emily Ratajkowski (33) probably has the hottest profile on Instagram. In the latest snapshots, she once again shows her sexy and undressed side.
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has become famous for her hot body. On Instagram, she keeps her fans on their toes with stunning looks - including ultra-skimpy outfits. Her latest Instagram post is no exception.
Ratajkowski heats things up with sexy bathtub photo
In a recent photo series, the 33-year-old showed herself completely naked! The model shared a seductive series of pictures with her fans. One snapshot in particular stands out when you click through: Emily Ratajkowski in the bathtub.
In the third picture of the photo series, you can see Emily Ratajkowski's bathtub snapshot:
Only her hand and knee cover the bare essentials in the hot snapshot. With a wine glass in her hand and a satisfied smile on her lips, Ratajkowski seems to be enjoying her relaxing bath.
Hot vacation photo series for her birthday
But the other photos in the photo series are also impressive. The model shows a lot of cleavage in an off-the-shoulder top, presents her well-toned body in a more than skimpy bikini or gives a deep look in a see-through mesh dress.
According to the caption of the post, the hot shots were taken during a trip with friends and her young son. The trip was to celebrate her 33rd birthday on June 7. "The heart is warmed and the belly is tanned and full of pasta," she wrote about the stunning shots.
"Simply perfect"
Her fans can't seem to get enough of the hot vacation photos either, showering Emily Ratajkowski with compliments and happy birthday wishes in the comments section. "Beautiful Emily," wrote one user. "Simply perfect," enthused another. "Wow!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
