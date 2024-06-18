Mario Haas made the fans’ hearts beat faster

Watching Gemma EURO - that was of course also the motto yesterday at the stop of the "Krone" fan zone on tour at the smartly redesigned main square in Seiersberg-Pirka. There was something for everyone in front of the large Vidiwall: food and drink for the hungry and thirsty, cool "Krone" goodies for every EURO fan, deckchairs (in the initially midsummer temperatures) for the tired under the sun - and of course the finest soccer action including the Austrian premiere at the EURO against France.