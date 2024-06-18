EU youth debate
“There’s always a lot of talk about the environment”
More than 600 young people attended the EU Youth Debate. Minister Edtstadler had to face critical questions.
One school class after another streamed into the University of Salzburg in good spirits on Monday morning. When all 600 or so young people were finally seated in the large auditorium, it was time to wait. Because ÖVP European Minister Karoline Edtstadler was late due to the government crisis. The Salzburg native also had to leave early. But in the short time she was present at the "EU Youth Discussion", the most burning political issue of the moment was immediately addressed.
The "Renaturation Act" and the resistance to it upset a number of young people. "There is always a lot of talk about the environment, but then nothing is done," said Verena Quehenberger from BORG Radstadt. On behalf of his pupils, a Salzburg teacher criticized the ÖVP's resistance to the renaturation plans adopted yesterday. Applause and cheers from the young audience followed his statement. "You can't put ideology above the law. The Environment Minister is bound by the constitution," replied Karoline Edtstadler.
Does "every pipe have to come out of the ground"?
An agricultural student from Fusch was concerned about the "waterlogging" of former wetlands planned by the EU. "Do we have to get every pipe out of the ground now? We fought so hard for the land," she asked. The Minister took the Pinzgau woman's concern as an opportunity to point out the as yet unknown consequences for Salzburg's farmers. Austria has little land, does a lot for nature and must involve the farmers.
The European Union should also involve its citizens more, said Mateo Winklmeier. "The marketing is poor. Many people are therefore not even aware of what this organization brings us," said the HAK1 student from Salzburg.
In any case, BORG Gastein's participation and first place in the EU video competition will earn them 3000 euros for a trip to Brussels. This is donated by the province of Salzburg. The discussion organizer, the EU Citizens' Service Salzburg, won 22 classes with more than 500 pupils for the competition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
