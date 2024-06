Hartberg comes to the Pongau

Bischofshofen also welcomes a Bundesliga team. The team from Pongau will host Hartberg, who are fifth in the Bundesliga. Austria Lustenau, relegated from the Bundesliga, will visit Wals-Grünau. The mood among the coaching team was great: "What more could you expect? We want to make the game a party again," said Christoph Knaus. The game will be played between July 26 and 28. Christoph Kolland1. ÖFB Cup round: Red Bull Salzburg - FC Dornbirn, Austria Salzburg - Reichenau, Wals-Grünau - Austria Lustenau, Bischofshofen - Hartberg, FC Pinzgau - Austria Wien.