Waiting for help with operating costs

It was the first success of the KPÖ Plus in the Salzburg state parliament: A motion by the Communists was passed unanimously. There was unanimous agreement that the expansion of operating cost counseling by the state should be reviewed. And since then? "Since then, operating costs have continued to rise, but what has the state government done since then?" asks Nathalie Hangöbl (KPÖ Plus). It is clear to Hangöbl that she definitely wants to follow up on the issue. A parliamentary question will be submitted to the state government. "Then we will find out what steps the government has taken or whether it will let the unanimous resolution disappear into a drawer," says Hangöbl.