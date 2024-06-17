Vorteilswelt
KPÖ asks

Waiting for help with operating costs

17.06.2024 07:30

A year ago, the Salzburg state parliament unanimously decided to review the expansion of counseling services. What has happened since then?

It was the first success of the KPÖ Plus in the Salzburg state parliament: A motion by the Communists was passed unanimously. There was unanimous agreement that the expansion of operating cost counseling by the state should be reviewed. And since then? "Since then, operating costs have continued to rise, but what has the state government done since then?" asks Nathalie Hangöbl (KPÖ Plus). It is clear to Hangöbl that she definitely wants to follow up on the issue. A parliamentary question will be submitted to the state government. "Then we will find out what steps the government has taken or whether it will let the unanimous resolution disappear into a drawer," says Hangöbl.

Existing consultations to be increased
The aim of the original motion was to make it easier for citizens to obtain information about their bills and thus save money. At the moment, there is still no real easing of inflation. Whether it's food, rents or operating costs. However, the communists do not want to reinvent the wheel for the consultations, but rather expand and increase existing services. The Chamber of Labor, for example, offers such advice.

The comparison shows the plight of Salzburg: In an apartment building, Salzburg residents pay 2.80 euros per square meter for operating costs. In Carinthia it is only 2.10 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
