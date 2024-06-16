"Would be proud of me"
“My dad, the legend”: a reporter tells the story
Günther Hartl from Schörfling pays tribute to his father Alois, LASK icon from the 1950s, who died far too early and would have turned 100 on June 11. The former reporter (69) got to know three popes as well as political and film greats. Unfortunately, his father did not live to see this.
As a footballer Alois Hartl (LASK, Vorwärts Steyr, GAK) was a legend, as an ORF reporter it is his son Günther. "My life has been shaped by the virtues that my hard-working, decent dad taught me," he recalls.
Unique kicker
Alois Hartl from Linz became an electrician and later worked for the Linz municipal authorities and in the provincial government (one of his office colleagues was former provincial governor Josef Pühringer). A gifted dribbler with inimitable physical tricks and goals, he was adored by LASK and Vorwärts fans in the 1950s. The big Viennese clubs Austria and Rapid courted him.
Remained loyal to home and family
However, he stayed in Upper Austria with Günther's mother Eleonora, a VS director. "Loisi" Hartl was also coach at Welser SC, Union Wels, Enns, Bad Ischl, SV Urfahr, Katsdorf and Sarleinsbach, and he made many champions. Alois Hartl only experienced his son Günther's rise to radio and television editor in the early years: "Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 62 after many years of illness. I'm sure he would have been proud of me."
Günther was responsible for the "Light into Darkness" campaign for 20 years and delivered the ORF Peace Light to personalities such as Commission Presidents José Manuel Barroso, Romano Prodi, Jean-Claude Juncker and three popes. "I was impressed by Israel's President Shimon Peres," said Hartl, who also reported from the USA, South Africa and China. The former LASK under-21 kicker became a journalist after graduating from high school: "I didn't have much time for training. But I'm still a LASK fan today!"
Reinhard Waldenberger, Kronen Zeitung
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.