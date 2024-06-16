“My dad, the legend”: a reporter tells the story

Remained loyal to home and family

However, he stayed in Upper Austria with Günther's mother Eleonora, a VS director. "Loisi" Hartl was also coach at Welser SC, Union Wels, Enns, Bad Ischl, SV Urfahr, Katsdorf and Sarleinsbach, and he made many champions. Alois Hartl only experienced his son Günther's rise to radio and television editor in the early years: "Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 62 after many years of illness. I'm sure he would have been proud of me."