Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Would be proud of me"

“My dad, the legend”: a reporter tells the story

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 16:00

Günther Hartl from Schörfling pays tribute to his father Alois, LASK icon from the 1950s, who died far too early and would have turned 100 on June 11. The former reporter (69) got to know three popes as well as political and film greats. Unfortunately, his father did not live to see this.

comment0 Kommentare

As a footballer Alois Hartl (LASK, Vorwärts Steyr, GAK) was a legend, as an ORF reporter it is his son Günther. "My life has been shaped by the virtues that my hard-working, decent dad taught me," he recalls.

Unique kicker
Alois Hartl from Linz became an electrician and later worked for the Linz municipal authorities and in the provincial government (one of his office colleagues was former provincial governor Josef Pühringer). A gifted dribbler with inimitable physical tricks and goals, he was adored by LASK and Vorwärts fans in the 1950s. The big Viennese clubs Austria and Rapid courted him.

Remained loyal to home and family
However, he stayed in Upper Austria with Günther's mother Eleonora, a VS director. "Loisi" Hartl was also coach at Welser SC, Union Wels, Enns, Bad Ischl, SV Urfahr, Katsdorf and Sarleinsbach, and he made many champions. Alois Hartl only experienced his son Günther's rise to radio and television editor in the early years: "Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 62 after many years of illness. I'm sure he would have been proud of me."

LASK icon Loisi Hartl (right) was known as the "Sindelar of Linz" (after wonder team kicker Matthias Sindelar) (Bild: zVg)
LASK icon Loisi Hartl (right) was known as the "Sindelar of Linz" (after wonder team kicker Matthias Sindelar)
(Bild: zVg)
Alois Hartl, here with son Günther Hartl (Bild: zVg)
Alois Hartl, here with son Günther Hartl
(Bild: zVg)
Hartl handed over the ORF peace light to Popes Benedict, John Paul II and Francis (pictured far left) (Bild: zVg)
Hartl handed over the ORF peace light to Popes Benedict, John Paul II and Francis (pictured far left)
(Bild: zVg)
Hartl as director of the "Please Smile" show with film star Bud Spencer. (Bild: zVg)
Hartl as director of the "Please Smile" show with film star Bud Spencer.
(Bild: zVg)
Günther Hartl with his partner Hermine and dwarf pinscher "Dizi" (Bild: zVg)
Günther Hartl with his partner Hermine and dwarf pinscher "Dizi"
(Bild: zVg)


Günther was responsible for the "Light into Darkness" campaign for 20 years and delivered the ORF Peace Light to personalities such as Commission Presidents José Manuel Barroso, Romano Prodi, Jean-Claude Juncker and three popes. "I was impressed by Israel's President Shimon Peres," said Hartl, who also reported from the USA, South Africa and China. The former LASK under-21 kicker became a journalist after graduating from high school: "I didn't have much time for training. But I'm still a LASK fan today!"

Reinhard Waldenberger, Kronen Zeitung

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf