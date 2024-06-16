Drunk people went on a rampage
Girlfriend threatened with knives and guests attacked
The police in Carinthia had to be called out twice in the past two days because drunken men caused quite a commotion. While one of them attacked his girlfriend and her father with knives in Millstatt, another attacked restaurant and camping guests in Villach.
As has only now become known, the first incident took place on Friday at around 7.15 pm. Afraid of her partner, a 22-year-old woman went to her apartment in Millstatt with her father (51) after her boyfriend had damaged a glass vase on the second floor of the house and pieces of glass had fallen onto the first floor.
"The woman was particularly scared because she had been in constant arguments with her 26-year-old partner over the past few months because of his drinking and he had also assaulted her by repeatedly twisting her fingers and arm," the police said.
Father was able to wrest the knife away
When the woman entered the apartment with her father, the 26-year-old approached them with two knives in his right hand. In the course of a scuffle, the father managed to take the two knives away, whereupon the attacker fled and the 51-year-old finally alerted the police.
"The 26-year-old was arrested in Millstatt am See at around 8pm and taken to Millstatt police station. The alcohol test revealed that he was heavily intoxicated," said a police officer. The man was banned from entering the premises and from carrying weapons and will be charged.
Drunk man actively sought a confrontation
The following day, the police were called to a restaurant near a bathing establishment in Villach at 8.42 p.m. because a man was reportedly harassing the guests there. Once on site, a 22-year-old Croatian man living in Villach was shouting loudly. He was obviously very drunk, insulted the people present and became violent towards one person by pushing him hard.
"The 22-year-old actively sought a confrontation. He did not stop his behavior despite being asked to do so several times and was therefore expelled from the location," said the police. Although the Croatian complied with this request for the time being, he began to harass guests camping nearby in a mobile home. The police wanted to expel the man again, but instead of complying, the drunk man became increasingly aggressive.
The man became increasingly aggressive
"He became more and more aggressive and therefore had to be arrested as a last resort and after repeated threats", says a police officer. The 22-year-old was taken to the Villach police detention center, where he was to be questioned today, Sunday, and charged after the investigation was completed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
