AUA commander was probably not in the cockpit

The big question now is whether the crew would have recognized the severity of the storm. AUA confirmed the incident on Sunday evening and stated that the thunderstorm cell had not been visible on the weather radar. "According to the current status, the two front cockpit windows of the aircraft, the nose of the aircraft (radome) and some panels were damaged by the hail. The aircraft was able to land safely at Vienna-Schwechat Airport. All passengers on the flight were uninjured."



Here you can see photos of the accident on X.