Dictatorial peace
This is what Putin’s poisonous offer looks like
One day before the Ukraine conference in Switzerland, the Kremlin leader proposes dictatorial peace with maximum demands: Troop withdrawal from "New Russia", no NATO (see video above).
The day before the Ukraine conference in Switzerland, in which Russia has "no interest", Putin surprised everyone with a "negotiation offer" for a dictatorial peace in Ukraine. It is a bundle of maximum demands.
For example, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia "within their official borders", areas that Russia has only partially occupied. It must confirm that Crimea belongs to Russia and also declare that it will not join NATO.
Putin surprised the audience at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow by stating that he had never had the conquest of Kiev in mind. He had merely wanted to urge Ukraine to negotiate. As is well known, Russian airborne troops had landed near Kiev and tanks were already lined up for the victory parade.
Searching for peace in the Swiss mountain air
The major Ukraine conference begins on Saturday high above Lake Lucerne in the Bürgenstock hotel complex. 40 heads of state and government, including Federal Chancellor Nehammer, as well as 90 international organizations discuss ways to find a peace solution with President Selenskyj. However, Russia and China, Brazil etc. are absent and Washington is only sending Vice President Harris.
The initiative for this conference came from Ukraine's President Zelensky, who is looking for support. He wants to dissuade the Global South from its pro-Russian stance and remind them how much these countries need Ukraine as a grain supplier. He hopes to convince these countries of the Ukrainian formula for a just peace based on international law. Switzerland has provided the venue for the conference.
However, Putin's crossfire with maximum demands for a dictated peace shows how long the road to a genuine peace solution still is. The Kremlin leader wants to keep fighting.
