Sounds of Carinthia:A musical ray of sunshine

Prima la musica manager Lisa Leitich: "The best of the best play their way up to the elite over the years of their hard work. We reap these rewards at the state competitions, but also through the state's Cluster of Excellence, where talented musicians are supported through more lessons. This week, 70 musicians demonstrated their talent in front of the judges. Education is a milestone in the development of personality. Eveline Schuler, a harp teacher in Klagenfurt for over 40 years, emphasized: "The best thing about music is seeing the students' radiance after a performance." Talented students often stay in the forge from elementary school until their A-levels: "Then they usually take other paths. Many manage to stay with music or even deepen their education at university."