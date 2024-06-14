The Great Hall shook
Sounds of Carinthia:A musical ray of sunshine
The sun has risen in Carinthia! From the moment around 300 boys and girls from the state's music schools took to the Konzerthaus stage at "Sounds of Carinthia" to show off their musical talents. There was a hail of applause! After the colorful array of musical diversity on stage, there were standing ovations for the talents, who were also accompanied by a great percussionist.
"It was about giving the boys and girls who attend the country's talent factory a platform. A stage to present the diversity of the broad, high-quality offer and to turn it into a musical journey of experience," says Julia Malischnig, head of the still young department for artistic development at the state of Carinthia. It is rare to find so much enthusiasm, joy and musicality in one place. So after many gray, wet rainy days, the sun actually rose over the Klagenfurt concert hall, which was filled to capacity. "Music is the greatest expression of joy, and we wanted to bring this joy of the talents that are trained at our locations to the stage," said the guitarist.
Musical ray of sunshine
After the brilliant start with the ensemble Schlagabtausch, the sun rose on stage and over Carinthia on Thursday. "We wanted to present the colorful variety of music that is passed on by 461 music teachers in the province's 68 talent factories," says Gernot Ogris, head of the music schools. A big task for the music teachers, who teach 14,027 boys and girls in Carinthia. From double bass to piano, violin, cello, recorder, zither, harp, harmonica, accordion and percussion etc. "The variety of instrument families is huge, we wanted to showcase how colorful and creative the range is," says Ogris. The music schools hold 1000 concerts and recitals every year: "We are present wherever the public is represented. It starts with celebrations in retirement homes and ends with festivals where music is integrated into the program."
Huge, unprecedented groups, such as the musik.experimente choir from VS St. Ursula, recorder, string and woodwind orchestras, presented themselves in the concert hall. "It is important for the talented musicians to be part of such an extraordinary journey," emphasizes Malischnig. From Moonlight Serenade and Israeli folk tunes to Fendrich's I am from Austria.
In the middle of it all, a star
The youth brass band and the Carinthian Youth Jazz Orchestra could also be heard in the Konzerthaus for the first time. And in the middle of it all was percussion legend Martin Grubinger, who donated his charma and marimba sound to the talents. A number of prizewinners from the prima la musica and folk music competitions, which the "Kärntner Krone" has accompanied for many years, also shone on stage.
Prima la musica manager Lisa Leitich: "The best of the best play their way up to the elite over the years of their hard work. We reap these rewards at the state competitions, but also through the state's Cluster of Excellence, where talented musicians are supported through more lessons. This week, 70 musicians demonstrated their talent in front of the judges. Education is a milestone in the development of personality. Eveline Schuler, a harp teacher in Klagenfurt for over 40 years, emphasized: "The best thing about music is seeing the students' radiance after a performance." Talented students often stay in the forge from elementary school until their A-levels: "Then they usually take other paths. Many manage to stay with music or even deepen their education at university."
Carinthia's Frank Sinatra
Carinthia's young Frank Sinatra, alias Clemens Kainz (vocals), also won the hearts of the roaring audience in the Konzerthaussaal. "You are a musical ray of sunshine, what you achieved on the Konzerthaus stage was fantastic," said Malischnig. The "Eye of the Tiger" sound breeze from the 58-piece cello orchestra called "Cellissimo" was also unique. 300 boys and girls took to the stage. There was a hail of applause and the audience thanked them with standing ovations. The concert hall was boiling like a witch's cauldron.
It is an honor for me to be there when the sound of Carinthia is presented," were the words of Martin Grubinger, who ended his concert career - no, it was over 30 years of top-class drumming - last year. At "Sounds of Carinthia", the Mozarteum university professor celebrated a comeback lasting several minutes. "It's a gift to be on stage with so many young people," says Grubinger, who has given the talents time, so to speak.
The most beautiful language in the world
The 41-year-old: "Music is the best, the most beautiful elixir of life. It is the only language that the whole world speaks." The Salzburg native sees it as the greatest task for politics "that our children come into contact with music." In addition to his charisma, the drumming star spoiled music schools with the sound of his marimba. "There will hardly be another comeback." As the father of Noah (13), he is now often in front of the stage: "And I tremble with him
Grubinger is conquering the world with his MyGroove app: "This way, we can nibble off some of the unnecessary time that our youth spends online and turn it into something positive with music." Grubinger is supported by world-famous musicians who make music with young people online.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.