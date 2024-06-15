“This is already my third fire station!”

Energy self-sufficient even in the event of a blackout

"Even during the planning phase of the construction project, great importance was attached to sustainable implementation," says Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. For example, the administration building will have a green roof, a low-temperature heating system with a heat pump is planned, as well as appropriate insulation. Future photovoltaic systems will produce "green" energy on the halls and an electricity storage system is also planned. Pernkopf: "This will allow the new headquarters to be energy self-sufficient and to be operated safely for a longer period of time in the event of a blackout."