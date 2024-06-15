Floriani anniversary celebration
“This is already my third fire station!”
Comrades in Korneuburg receive new headquarters: 7.5 million euros are being invested in the expansion and new building. For long-serving commander Erich Futschek (90), this is already the third fire station in the city.
A very special topping-out ceremony took place in Korneuburg this week. A new fire station has been under construction here on Stockerauer Straße since December last year. The headquarters is due to go into operation in June 2025. In addition to the existing flood protection hall, the new fire station will be expanded to include a modern fire station, a vehicle hall and a KAT hall, which will serve as a material depot.
Energy self-sufficient even in the event of a blackout
"Even during the planning phase of the construction project, great importance was attached to sustainable implementation," says Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. For example, the administration building will have a green roof, a low-temperature heating system with a heat pump is planned, as well as appropriate insulation. Future photovoltaic systems will produce "green" energy on the halls and an electricity storage system is also planned. Pernkopf: "This will allow the new headquarters to be energy self-sufficient and to be operated safely for a longer period of time in the event of a blackout."
24 years as commander
Erich Futschek was the guest of honor at the topping-out ceremony. The 90-year-old, who still cuts a fine figure in his uniform, was commander for 24 years. This is the third fire station that the honorary chief fire officer has attended during his time with the Florianis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.