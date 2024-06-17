Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Off into the summer

More driving fun with safety

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 00:01

Safety and fun combined: Summer means vacation and leisure time. If you want to make your leisure time both action-packed and educational, we recommend car driving technique training. Dangerous and emergency situations are practiced, as even experienced drivers are not professionals.

comment0 Kommentare

The aim is to better anticipate and control critical situations, but also to drive your car safely at the limit and literally experience when things get dicey: Now, before the summer and vacation season, is the ideal time to optimize your driving skills and have fun at the same time - with driving technique training from ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik.

(Bild: Houdek Photographie)
(Bild: Houdek Photographie)

The intensive car training is the gateway to the world of driving technique, so to speak. Braking and swerving in front of a water obstacle, emergency braking techniques, getting to know the vehicle-specific assistance systems or even understeering or oversteering in bends are practised and the correct reaction to them is internalized. The highlight of this training, however, is the randomly controlled skid plate, on which the stabilization of the vehicle is practiced.

(Bild: Houdek Photographie)
(Bild: Houdek Photographie)

In the advanced training sessions, you optimize your driving skills: Level 2, the dynamic training, challenges the drivers in the event of sudden obstacles or emergency lane changes, all at speeds of up to 80 km/h! In 5 of the 8 driving technique centers, an aquaplaning exercise is also carried out as a highlight.

Sliding: It's twice as much fun in a team. (Bild: Houdek Photographie)
Sliding: It's twice as much fun in a team.
(Bild: Houdek Photographie)
Zitat Icon

"Slow down, avoid hasty maneuvers and brake if necessary."

(Bild: HOUDEK PHOTOGRAPHIE)

Roland Frisch, Chefinstruktor Pkw der ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik

Bild: HOUDEK PHOTOGRAPHIE

Level 3, the performance training: Slalom course, cornering technique, aquaplaning, steering and vision technique as well as cornering dynamics are trained at up to highway speed. The highlight is the handling course, where the exercises are repeated in rapid succession at high speed. To take part in performance training, you must have completed intensive and dynamic training. If you do not have your own vehicle, you can hire an ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik car for all training courses by booking in advance and paying a fee.

1+1 free of charge

As part of the current summer promotion, there is now double reason to be happy. Anyone who completes one of the three ÖAMTC driving technique training courses by September 1, 2024 can take a second person with them to training free of charge. One pays and two train.

You can find all the information HERE.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf