More driving fun with safety

Level 3, the performance training: Slalom course, cornering technique, aquaplaning, steering and vision technique as well as cornering dynamics are trained at up to highway speed. The highlight is the handling course, where the exercises are repeated in rapid succession at high speed. To take part in performance training, you must have completed intensive and dynamic training. If you do not have your own vehicle, you can hire an ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik car for all training courses by booking in advance and paying a fee.