Alpine pasture tour on the Gaisberg in the Kitzbühel Alps

In the "Plattlhof" area, we do not follow the marked trail to the right to the Bärstättalm, but stay on the road, pass the Plattlhof and continue to the narrow asphalt road. On this road, you hike comfortably uphill in the meadows, and at a bend to the right, turn left onto the wide footpath to the Bärstättalm. This soon turns into a path and runs along the steep slope - initially in the forest.