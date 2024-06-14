Let's go
Alpine pasture tour on the Gaisberg in the Kitzbühel Alps
This varied circular hike between the Kitzbüheler Horn and the Grosser Rettenstein near Kirchberg offers fantastic views and a pleasant incline.
Directly north of the valley station, we take the marked route to the "Bärstättalm", which first leads up through the meadows and then towards the "Gaisberg". You walk along a road over to the clearly visible chapel, from there a road leads upwards and then into the (cool) forest. This section is strenuous: the path winds very steeply uphill and then leads into the meadows to the lift route.
In the "Plattlhof" area, we do not follow the marked trail to the right to the Bärstättalm, but stay on the road, pass the Plattlhof and continue to the narrow asphalt road. On this road, you hike comfortably uphill in the meadows, and at a bend to the right, turn left onto the wide footpath to the Bärstättalm. This soon turns into a path and runs along the steep slope - initially in the forest.
Later, a ditch is crossed, followed by a final ascent to the Bärstättalm. The views there are varied: Wilder Kaiser, Kitzbüheler Horn, Großer Rettenstein and the Hohe Tauern are the particular highlights of the panorama.
- Valley town: Kirchberg (837 m)
- Starting point: free parking lot directly in front of the valley station of the Gaisberg lift (831 m) in Kirchberg
- Route: (asphalted) road (some traffic), footpath, trail
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles Prerequisite: fitness and stamina
- Children: from the age of two
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Bärstättalm (1452 m), closed on Tuesdays, 0664/9209220 Alternative: From the mountain station of the Gaisberg lift in around 30 minutes up to the Bärstättalm (around 200 m) Gaisberg lift: 05356/ 6951, www.kitzski.at
- Public transport: Bus from Kirchberg train station to just before the starting point
- Difference in altitude: around 600 m
- Length: around 10.5 km for the whole loop
- Walking time: around 1 hour and 45 minutes ascent and descent respectively
After a stop for refreshments, we initially take the same route back, but at the turn-off to Plattlhof we stay on the asphalt road. This runs gently down through the meadows and (sparse) forest ("Gaisberglift") and to the Aschauer Ache. Follow it back to the parking lot.
