Association of Austrian Municipalities calls for EU Commissioner for Municipalities

Germany as Austria's ally

Pressl was at the meeting of the main committee of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities in Berlin on May 28. And his German colleagues assured him of their full support for his call for a municipal commissioner. "The 85,000 or so municipalities and cities in Europe are the local providers of democracy and anchors of social cohesion. Taking municipalities seriously strengthens Europe, which is why municipalities and cities, with all the challenges they face, must be given the importance they have in the reality of people's lives in the future EU Commission. We need a Commissioner who represents the municipal level in the Commission and understands our challenges."