"Absolute nightmare"

Kate Winslet: Kiss with DiCaprio “was a mess”

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 14:30

In an interview, actress Kate Winslet (48) opened up about the "Titanic" shoot with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio (49). During a kissing scene between the two, their different make-up caused major problems.

Not everything was as it seemed during the kiss with her film partner Leonardo DiCaprio, the actress has now admitted to "Vanity Fair".

The 48-year-old recalled that the sequence in which Rose (Winslet) kisses Jack (DiCaprio) was a lot messier than fans might think. "My God, he's a real romantic, isn't he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio," laughed Kate Winslet. "It was nothing like you'd imagine."

One of the most famous scenes in film history: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in "Titanic" (Bild: AP)
One of the most famous scenes in film history: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in "Titanic"
(Bild: AP)
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic" (Bild: PHOTO PRESS SERVICE Vienna)
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic"
(Bild: PHOTO PRESS SERVICE Vienna)

"Oh God, it was such a mess"
Winslet explained about the "Titanic" shoot: "We kept kissing, and I had a lot of pale make-up on, and I had to do our make-up checks - on both of us, between takes - and I ended up looking like I'd sucked a caramel chocolate bar after every take because his make-up ended up on me."

DiCaprio, on the other hand, looked like "a piece of his face was missing". Looking back, Winslet lamented, "Oh God, it was such a mess." The actress also described this particular shoot as a "nightmare", as there were problems with the lighting and the location was inaccessible for the make-up team. The make-up to touch up was in the actress's dress.

"Leo couldn't stop laughing and we had to redo the shots about four times," says Winslet, because director James Cameron wanted a very specific light for it and this was constantly changing.

